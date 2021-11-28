CUMMINGS, Robert G.



Robert G. Cummings, 75,



of Springfield died on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a four year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born on August 10, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, the son of the late William S. and Betty Jo Cummings. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Shawnee High School and a graduate of Wright State University. He was an avid fan of all sports; however, he dearly loved following Wittenberg basketball, all Shawnee sports and OSU football, basketball, and wrestling. His sport of choice was golf. He loved playing at Snyder Park, Reid, and Locust Hills.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie (Brooks) Cummings, two daughters; Stephanie Cummings and Staci (Justin) Cox; one grandson, Jaden Cox. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Gail) Cummings of Rockport, TX, and his sister Susan (David) Ruddock, Arcata, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Bob donated his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. At his request, there will be no funeral service.

