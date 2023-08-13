Cummings, Betty

Cummings, Pastor Betty Lou



passed away August 6, 2023. Born in Carthage, MO August 30, 1932 to the late Rev. George F. and Edith P. (Henry) Cummings. She is also preceded in death by her best friend and fellow missionary, Carol Dimbath. Betty is survived by close friends David and Veronica Huliba and Joann Schuster. She was a graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University. Over 48 years her assignments included 13 years as a Missionary, Pastor, Teacher in Manzini, Swaziland,taught 3rd and 6th grades 19 years, including 13 years at Dayton Christian, and served 16 years, including 10 years Associate Pastor with Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Betty touched the lives of everyone who knew her and was an example of sacrificial leadership and a life of service to our Lord Jesus Christ. Service Parkview Church of Nazarene, Kettering. August 14 friends may call 12-1:00 with service at 1:00. Burial Trissel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



