CULTICE, Hazel G.



HAZEL G. CULTICE, 86, of Tazewell, Tennessee, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on November 7, 1936, in Tazewell, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Rufus A. and Rebecca K. (Ramsey) Collingsworth. Hazel was an avid quilter and each one was a work of art. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy G. Cultice who lovingly cared for Hazel while she was in Springfield; two sisters, Mary Fultz and Patsy Collingsworth; three brothers, Paul (Edith) Collingsworth, William (Rosa) Collingsworth, and John (Inez) Collingsworth , and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman "Pug" Cultice; one son, Stanley Cultice; one sister, Anne Bull; one brother, Edd Collingsworth and one grandson, Michael Cultice. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5-7 pm in the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 1821 Troy Rd., Springfield, OH, with services beginning at 7 pm in the church with Pastor Del Wallace officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10 am in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Tremont City. You may express condolences to the family at



