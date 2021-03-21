CULLMAN, Bradley Allen



Bradley Allen Cullman passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.



Brad was born on September 17, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio. He was the oldest son of W.



Arthur Cullman and Nancy Vaughan Cullman. He is



survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Debbie, and their two daughters, Kim Estess (Adam) and Laura Thompson (Gordon). One of his favorite activities was being "Poppy" to his 4 grandchildren, Cecilia and Abigail Estess and Michael and



Emmanuel Thompson. He is also survived by his parents,



siblings Carolyn Fulwider (Michael) and Jeff Cullman



(Annette), several loving sisters and brothers-in-law, many special aunts and uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members, as well as countless friends who he counted as family.



Brad was a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he enjoyed cheering on his beloved Volunteers, made lifelong friends and met his future bride in a Communications class. Although the Hostettler family had their concerns about their daughter marrying a "Yankee", Debbie and Brad moved north to Ohio after college graduation, and they happily spent more than 35 years in Centerville raising their family.



Brad started his professional career at WING-Z93, where he worked in advertising sales. He later joined Eastpoint Communications, where he spent the bulk of his career. Brad spent years as a loyal member and president of the board at Greene County Club (GCC), and when life threw him a curveball and he was asked to serve the club as General Manager, Brad



never missed a beat. He stepped into a difficult role with poise and dedication. Following his years at GCC, Brad



returned to the advertising and marketing world, and went on to form his own agency, the C-3 Group, where he spent the remainder of his career. All who had the opportunity to know Brad professionally sing his praises, and many reached out during Brad's final days to share how he touched their lives and shaped their careers.



Brad spent his entire life as a sports fanatic—so much so that he admitted to faking sick on Reds Opening Day as a kid. Luckily for him, his parents weren't into baseball, so they



never caught on! Brad was a devoted Los Angeles sports fan, religiously following the Lakers and the Rams (in both St. Louis and LA). He also loved spending time on the golf course with his family and friends. In the last few years, Brad could most likely be found outside in his backyard pool, enjoying time with the people closest to him.



Despite facing countless medical challenges throughout the years, Brad was never one to complain. Those who know him well have described him as a "warrior" and the "poster child for adversity." Brad's strength and positivity during difficult times is a true testament to his character. No matter what Brad was suffering through personally, he was always there to listen, serve as a sounding board, or provide comic relief to his loved ones.



Brad's time on this Earth was cut far too short, but his legacy will live on through the hearts of all that loved him. One of Brad's favorite quotes, from journalist Hunter Thompson, truly embodied the way Brad lived his life.



"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"



All who knew and loved Brad were so blessed to be along for the ride.



A celebration of Brad's life will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Country Club of the North. Family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a formal program to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

