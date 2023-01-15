CULBERTSON,



Dorothy Geneva



Dorothy Geneva Culbertson, age 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born in Red Lion, Ohio, on January 17, 1934, to the late Herbert David and Catherine Rebecca Smith (Hirschbach).



She loved the Lord with all of her heart and devoted years doing missionary work here and abroad.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Lavonne Howard. Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Norma Leight, and Janice (Ken) Woleab; 9 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



Visitation for Dorothy will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Culbertson family.

