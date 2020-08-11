X

CUCCURULLO, Dorothy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CUCCURULLO, Dorothy Age 81 of Dayton, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born Aug. 27th, 1938, in Tuttle, KY to the late General and Gertrude Sizemore. Preceded in death by her husband Nelson, and a daughter, Theresa. Survived by a son, Michael (Dagmar) Haines of Dayton, 2 granddaughters, Sarah Haines, Jennifer (Mike) Daniels, great-grandson Levi Daniels, 2 brothers, Jim Sizemore of Lewisburg and Harry (Paulette) Sizemore of AZ. A Funeral Service will be held 11am Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 10am until time of service. Burial following at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

