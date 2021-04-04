CUBBAGE, Wanda Lee



87, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Villa of Springfield. She was born June 28, 1933, in Clarksburg, Ohio, the daughter of Harold A. and Elphia (Oney) Penwell. Wanda is survived by her children:



Melody Ude (Buzz), Robin McCoy and Brian Cubbage



(Kathy); her siblings: William "Bud" Penwell (Carol) and



Shirley Malik (John); three grandchildren: Nicole Bradley (Jason), Jennifer Cubbage and Lindsey Saunders (Brandon); six great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and several



nieces and nephews. Wanda is preceded in death by her



husband, Dick Cubbage; son-in-law, Charlie McCoy and



companion, Manuel Junco, Jr. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



