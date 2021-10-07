CRYDER, Andrea Heather



Age 54 of South Charleston passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her residence. Andrea was born the daughter of Carl and



Jacqueline (Darnell) Cater on March 21, 1967, in Lima, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother. Andrea is survived by her loving husband Thomas Cryder Jr.; son Thomas Cryder III; father and stepmother Carl and Judy Cater; sisters Belinda (Matthew) Bowers and Cassie (Brian) Bittenger; special friend who was like a sister Beth Lloyd; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Andrea was a member of the Heeeethin Heights and had numerous close friends in the Cowboy Action Shooting Society. She was an enthusiastic fan of Stephen King and was extremely active in several of his fan websites. Andrea never knew a stranger and her calling in life was to lend a helping hand. Andrea was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be forever missed by all of those who love her. Friends and family may call on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11AM – 2PM at the Pitchin Community Church, 5566 Selma Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502 with a memorial service at 2PM with Jacob Cultice officiating. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



