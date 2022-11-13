journal-news logo
X

CRUM, Eva

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CRUM, Eva Gibson

Age 101 of Kettering, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Eva was born in Morgan County, Kentucky, on October 1, 1921, to the late Franklin and Laura Caskey Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William and 6 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Paul) Duplinski and Paulette (Gary) Back; grandsons, Phillip Back and Matthew (Jill) Karns; and a great-granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Karns. Visitation 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jason Bunger officiating. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
Powell, Scott
2
BOLTON, Merrill
3
d., d.
4
DEVER, Linda
5
DAVIDSON, Charley
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top