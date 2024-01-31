Crum, Dean



Dean Crum, of Middletown, 69, born September 4th, 1954, and passed away on January 22, 2024. He leaves behind his parents Phyllis and Arnold Crum. Dean is survived by his wife Tammy Crum; brother Robert (Melissa) Crum, and children Travis (Erin) Crum, Seth Crum, Lauren (Amanda) Smith, Tanner Crum, Jonelle Muncie (Chris), and Baylee Crum. His pride & Joy; his grandkids, Nolan, Kamryn, Hadley, Elliott, Luca, Paislee. Dean loved sports of all kinds. He loved to play softball in his younger days. He was the biggest Raiders fan. He loved his family. He was one of a kind and always had something funny to say. His laugh was contagious. He was a giant teddy bear; acted tough but had the biggest heart. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. Services are private.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com