CROY, Linda

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CROY (Butts), Linda Sue Age 80, died in Chatfield, MN, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Linda's family will receive friends from 9-10:30 am with life celebration to follow at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Rogers Funeral Homes, 110 West Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Following the service, there will be a procession to Fairview Cemetery in Englewood with lunch at Rob's Restaurant immediately afterward. For more detailed information please visit www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

