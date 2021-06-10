CROWDER, Narvis



Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Timothy Newkirk officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View



Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

