Crouch, Gary Dale



Gary Dale Crouch age 78 of St. Clair Twp. Ohio passed away Friday November 1, 2024 at his home. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on August 15, 1946, the son of James B. and Janis M. (Patrick) Crouch.



Gary proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1963-1967, with a tour in Vietnam and achieved the rank of E5 Sergeant.



On November 11, 1989, he married Peggy Anne Duncan Bowling. Mr. Crouch had been a self-employed automotive mechanic, retiring in 2017. He attended the Gratis Church of the Brethren.



Survivors include his wife, Peggy; seven children, Machelle (Dan) Grafton, Gary J. (Megan) Crouch, Karen (Jeffrey) Fornshell, Kemberli Coffey, Kathy Compton, Kevin Bowling, and Kellie (Tim Collins) Salyers; 12 grandchildren, Dylan, Cassidy & Carly Crouch, Madeline, Garrett, Tanner & Maverick Stiehl, Jacqueline Fornshell, Matthew, Nathan & Sam Coffey, and Mariah Salyers; 2 sisters, Shelley Friend and Kathy (Jerry) Heffelfinger; a brother, Butch Crouch; special friends, Ron and Linda Danner and Gino and Cheryl Centofanti.



He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Sharyn Nissius and Diane Chapman; and special brother-in-law Darrel Friend.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday November 14, 2024 at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave in Hamilton Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-12:00 noon, Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery.





