Crossley, John E



John E. Crossley, 93, passed away August 5, 2023. He was born August 23, 1929 to Merriell and Lillie (Stanford) Crossley. John served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. He retired from Wickham Piano Plate. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Roberta Moss; brothers, Arthur Crossley Sr., Robert Crossley, Joseph Crossley and Merriell Crossley Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Ishman and Jerline Crossley; great grandson, Tyree King and special sons, Robert Moss and Elwood Moss Jr. John leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughter, Beverly (Lazonn) Britt; sister, Lucy Simms; grandchildren, Michael (Loretta) Baker, Ebony Baker and Erica Baker; special daughters, Debbie Mapp, Nancy (Harold) Beavers and Shelva Hall; special grandchildren, Angela Moss and Michael Moss, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was loved by so many. Visitation is Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Restored Life Ministries. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com