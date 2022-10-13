CROSS, Marilyn A.



Age 64 of West Carrollton, went home to be with her Lord on October 6, 2022. Marilyn was preceded in death by her niece Rosalyn Hannah Sizemore. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ronnie D. Cross, 2 sisters Mary Ann Graham and Carolyn Graham. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. with Pastor Patrick Dell"Aria officiating. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449.

