CROSS, ELIZABETH

Age 81 of Dayton, passed away on June 22, 2022. Liz was born on January 17, 1941. She attended St. Joseph Commercial High School and later obtained a degree in Education from the University of Dayton and a Nursing Degree from Sinclair Community College. Liz called herself a "jack of all trades" working as a secretary, legal secretary, educator and housewife before starting her career as a Registered Nurse at Kettering Hospital, where she worked for over twenty years. She enjoyed travel, art, bowling and had a great love of nature, but her greatest love of all was her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Daley and her sister, Mary Eileen McCloskey. She is survived by her two children, Colleen (Andy) Militello and John (Jillyn) Cross, her beloved grandchildren Emma, Grace and Charlie, her sister Connie (Jack) Boges, her brother-in-law Charles McCloskey and a large extended family. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30am. Family and friends are then invited to Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Rd. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Aullwood Audubon or green space of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at



