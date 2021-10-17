CROSBY, Bernerd L.



"Bing"



March 31, 1930 – Oct. 13, 2021



Age 91. Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers



Darrell and Robert. A loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn, children Stephen



(Rita), Mark (Cindy), Kathryn Panstingel (Mark), and Michael (Natalie). Granddaughters



Jessica (Jonathan), Melissa (Adam), and Sarah (Alex). Great-grandchildren Trinity, Joshua, Abigail, and Jadzia, and many nieces and nephews. Bing was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion 598. He was a graduate of the University of Dayton and retired from NCR as an Electrical Engineer. He attended Immaculate Conception church where he was a lector for many years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed music and singing barbershop, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest joy in life was his beautiful wife and all his children and



grandchildren who he was so proud of. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 21st from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 22nd at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 2399 Smithville Road, in Dayton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

