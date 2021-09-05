journal-news logo
CROMPTON, Eugene

CROMPTON, Eugene C.

Age 87, of Tipp City, formerly of Butler Township, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Dayton. He was born March 14, 1934, in Dayton to the late William and Mary

Alma Crompton. He started Chart Tech Tool Inc. in 1965 and was active as President

until his death. His guidance and leadership will be missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Ann; daughter Cindy (Greg) Harris; sons Jeff (Christie) and John; grandchildren Lindsey, Nicole,

Garrett, Melissa, Kyle, Maria and many great-grandchildren. Eugene is preceded in death by his sister Mary DiCiacco; brother William L. Crompton and his twin sister Eunice Sommer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 12 noon September 8, 2021, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377. Masks are required. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Father John Tonkin to officiate. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association in Eugene's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


