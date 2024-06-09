Cromlish, Nancy

CROMLISH (THOMAS), NANCY KAY



NANCY KAY (THOMAS) CROMLISH, 83, of Springfield passed away on June 5, 2024. Nancy was born and raised here in Springfield to her parents Carl and Kathryn (Ryman) Thomas. A 1959 graduate of Springfield High School and a lifelong Springfield resident. For most of her career, Nancy worked in finance as both a banker and an accountant, following attainment of her accounting degree through Wittenberg and Clark State Universities. She was known for her attention to detail and her love of problem solving, which made her an accomplished and avid quilter. Outside of her career, Nancy loved her family, and always enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could. She was a world traveler and frequent camper, and always looked forward to hang-outs with "The Gang". She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Nancy is survived by her son Tom (Lana) Fitzwater and her grandchildren Tatum and Adelaide Fitzwater; a sister, Carol Thomas; 4 step-sons: Steve Cromlish, Bob (Tammy) Cromlish, Rick Cromlish, and Bill Cromlish; and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her in-home care provider and grandchild Aimee Cromlish. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harry "Ed" Cromlish. Visitation for Nancy will be held Thursday June 13th from 5-7pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will be the next day beginning at 11:00am with burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.





