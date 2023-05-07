Crocker, Orma



97, of Land O Lakes, FL, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 at Gulfside Hospice with her son by her side. Orma is survived by her son, Jeffrey T Crocker (Debbie), stepson, Gregory Crocker, stepdaughter, Susan Bloch (Gary), grandson Jeffrey T Crocker II (Heather), grandson Chris Rike. Granddaughters, Richelle Nicosia (Coz) and Cristina Crocker. Survived by many nieces and nephews including her beloved nephew, Dr. Ronald Ramsay (Marlene) and special niece, Carol Martyr.



Preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Rowena (Raeside) Pragnell, by her husband Tom Crocker in July 2006. Four sisters, Elaine Gilkes, Barbara Jones, Thelma Ramsay & Stella Singh. Two brothers, Alfred and David Pragnell.



Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, graduated high school at 14. Left Barbados at the age of 21 with her best friend, Ruth and moved to Montreal, Canada. While on a cross country vacation in 1956 she met her future husband, Tom, at the Grand Canyon where he worked, and settled in Middletown, OH in 1957. Worked at Raymond Bag, then went to work at Casper & Casper attorneys as lead secretary. Then hired as Secretary in the Personnel Dept at Crystal Tissue where she retired in 1989. She was a Christian Scientist her whole life & the last surviving member of the Christian Science church that was on Marshall Rd in Middletown, OH.



Her beautiful smile and loving spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She had an incredible memory and could recite a song she learned when she was 3 yrs old.



Per her wishes, Orma will be cremated and Jeff & Debbie will carry her home to Barbados at a later date.

