CROAKE, Susan



Susan Elaine Croake, 70, of Monroe, died on Sunday,



December 13, 2020, at Ohio



Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born on January 13, 1950, in Hamilton, OH, to Marvin and Idanell (Buchanan) Mitchell. She worked as a nurse for many years. Susan is survived by her son Daniel Croake and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Mitchell. No



