CROAKE, Susan

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

Susan Elaine Croake, 70, of Monroe, died on Sunday,

December 13, 2020, at Ohio

Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born on January 13, 1950, in Hamilton, OH, to Marvin and Idanell (Buchanan) Mitchell. She worked as a nurse for many years. Susan is survived by her son Daniel Croake and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Mitchell. No

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

