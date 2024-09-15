Crippen, James Patrick



a beloved member of the community of Centerville, Ohio, passed away at the age of 88 on September 13, 2024. Throughout his life, James valued his Catholic faith, actively participating in the congregations of Incarnation Catholic Church and St. Mary's of the Assumption. A dedicated officer in the United States Navy, James served his country with honor and distinction for many years. Alongside his loving spouse Suzanne, he volunteered his time at the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and held the role of Vice President at the Montgomery County Genealogy Society. A visitation is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 4pm to 6pm at the Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville (81 N Main St). The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Incarnation Church in Centerville (55 Williamsburg Ln) at 12 noon. In memory of James Patrick Crippen, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Catholic Social Services in lieu of flowers. For more information and to read the complete obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.



