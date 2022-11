In Memory of



James Rodney Crimes





Your presence and love wasimmeasurable. The way youintently poured into us was a ministry of its own. We are still in awe of your wisdom and strength. Forever grateful are we, to have shared time and space with such a man.Although, we are still trying to fill the void of not having you here. Thank you, forleaving our minds and hearts filled with memories and love.



You will forever be our hero!