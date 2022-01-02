CRICKMORE, Susan



Age 89 of Germantown, passed away peacefully at



Hospice of Dayton on December 28, 2021. She was born in Xenia, OH, to the late Harry and Estella May Hopkins. Susan enjoyed seeing Christmas lights, going to the circus, and Reds games. Along with her



parents she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Crickmore in 1992 and 5



siblings. She is survived by her sons George (Karen) Crickmore, Dwight Crickmore (Angie Mullins), step-sons Gary (Lori) Crickmore, and Lenny Crickmore, her grandson Austin Crickmore and great-grandchildren Carleigh and Kendall Crickmore, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. Services will be private. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

