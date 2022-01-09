CREMEAN, Diane L.



Age 88, formerly of Cedarville, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1933, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Neal and Mildred (Polser) Lora. Diane married the love of her life, Joseph E. Cremean on December 22, 1956, and he preceded her in 2009. In addition to her parents and husband, she was greeted in Heaven by her sister, Judith Bailey. Diane is survived by her sons, daughter, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, David Cremean and



Stephen and Mary Cremean and Lora and Randy Howard; grandchildren; Breanna and JC Rose, Monica Howard,



Miranda Howard, Brittany and Reagan Wardie, Rachel Cremean, Cormac Cremean; great-grandchildren, Lydia Grace, Landon Joseph, Logan James and Lincoln Emerson Rose; brother-in-law, Rev. George Bailey; and niece and nephew, Cathy Thacker and Mark Bailey. Diane and her husband previously lived in Arizona, Springfield, Lima, Bluffton and Cedarville, Ohio before she moved into Legacy Village in Xenia after her husband's passing. She loved knitting baby sweaters for others and enjoyed teaching how to knit. Her cooking was top notch and everyone said her desserts were the best! She and her husband were former members of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville and Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield. She taught Sunday school and Bible study fellowship, loved Christian music and hymns, and always said her greatest accomplishment in life was teaching the Bible. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 1p.m.- 1:30p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Cedarville with service beginning at 1:30p.m. with Tom Carr officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Massie's Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-M Global, in care of missionaries, Tom and Paula Carr by visiting



www.tri-mglobal.org/give. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

