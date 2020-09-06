CREECH, Michael Orville 58, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence. Born on November 8, 1961, to Orville and Ann (Nee: Winkleman) Creech in Campton, KY, Mike worked as a production operator for Coca-Cola. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and maintaining his lawn. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Creech; his parents, Orville and Ann (Nee: Winkleman) Creech; one son, Chad (Melissa) Creech of Lebanon; one daughter, Chelsea (Bronson) Stacy of South Lebanon; two brothers, Steve (Karen) Creech and Tommy (Becky) Creech; one sister, Sherry (Todd) Moore and his grandchild, Blair Stacy. Visitation, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services were held for the family. Interment followed in Deerfield Cemetery, South Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

