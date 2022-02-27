CREASE, Pierre Lewis



Resident of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 96 on February 19, 2022. Pierre was born November 20, 1925, in Henin-Lietard, Pas-de-Calais, France to Lewis and Denise Crease. He grew up in Indianapolis and served in the Air Force during World War II. He



married Barbara Dahl in 1948 and raised their family in



Kettering, Ohio.



He began his design career in the Advanced Styling Section of Ford Motor Company and



finished a 30 year career with NCR as Manager of Industrial Design and Human Factors.



His love of travel took him on many adventures abroad during both his working career and well into retirement.



Pierre was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Denise Crease, sister Janine Gilmore and brother-in-law Robert McMillin. He is survived by his sister Denise McMillin, brother-in-law Richard Gilmore, wife Julie Crease, three children:



David Crease (Mary Ann), Gary Crease (Amanda) and Caryn Butler (Glenn), as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Pierre's life will be held at a later date.

