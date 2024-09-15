Creager, Linda Lou



Linda Lou Creager, age 82 of Oakwood, passed away at her home Tuesday, September 3, 2024, surrounded by her children. She was born January 5, 1942, in Caryville, Tennessee, to the late Edgar and Fronie Jordan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 9 years, Charles David Creager and two brothers, Ronald Jordan and Hiram Jordan; and her beloved life partner of 36 years, David Allison. Linda is survived by her son, Donald Lee; daughter, Leisa Lee; four grandchildren, Theisen Lee, Nathan Lee, Tiffany (Chris) O'Connor, and Jordan (Paula) Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Grayson O'Connor, Brooks O'Connor, Hayes O'Connor, and Jillian Taylor. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Hardworking yet generous, Linda sacrificed for the benefit of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Having graduated from high school at age 17, she recognized the importance of education and put her two children through college as a single mother. She met David Allison in 1988, who became a partner to her and a grandfather to her grandchildren. They never missed special moments with their blessed "young 'uns." A parent, teacher, and best friend to her descendants, Linda's loyal and caring nature instilled in them the importance of family. Though moderate in her own habits, she was always happy to spoil grandchildren with sweet treats like her famous peanut butter fudge and chocolate pie. Linda loved her home, where she lived for more than fifty years. She could often be found enjoying the day on her rocking chair with her instant coffee on her back porch. Even as she aged, she was never afraid to tackle a big project around the house, whether it was refinishing floors, remodeling the kitchen, or resealing the driveway. She always understood the value of a dollar and seldom spent money on herself. When she did attend "therapy" at local thrift stores, it was to buy gifts for loved ones (by the pound). Known by many names, as "Mom," "Nanny," and "Gigi," Linda always provided comfort, guidance, and a welcoming home for her family and friends to gather. Her love, sharp wit, baking ability, gardening skill, and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Dayton in lieu of flowers. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. Celebration of Life will be officiated at 3:00 pm following the gathering time. To share a memory of Linda or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



