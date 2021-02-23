CREAGER, Carla E.



Age 75, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Carla was born on March 23, 1945, to the late Carl and Sara (Schuyler) Creager, in Chicago, IL. She attended Framingham North High School and soon after graduating



relocated to the Dayton area with her family in the late 1970's early 1980's. Over the years she worked for several different local companies before retiring from Fox Cleaners. She was a longtime member of David's United Church of Christ where she was well known for passing out all kinds of gifts to her fellow members, including, pens, Tootsie Rolls, trinkets, butter mints, and Susan B. Anthony coins to the children there. Carla loved holidays, and looked forward to exchanging cards with her family each year. She had a generous spirit, and would often treat her loved ones to a meal. Carla was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and an avid postcard collector. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Carla is preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her brother, Mark Creager; nephews, Chad and Ryan Creager; sister-in-law, Nancy Creager; Norma Jean Hendricks and Mary Ellen Hopkins, and numerous extended family and friends.



Carla is also survived by her cherished friends Laura Lyons, Teddy Artz, and Lu Ann Stanley who all helped provide Carla with lots friendship and help over the years, and dear friend, Lucas Avila-John.



A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a service to follow. Burial in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to David's Church.



