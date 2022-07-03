CRAYCRAFT, William



Reuben "Bill"



74, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022. He was born in Greenup, Kentucky on August 27, 1947, the son of Shirley and Osa (Horsley) Craycraft. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated MCM Appliances for 40 years. Bill was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Bengals fan and loved gardening. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda L. (Flack) Craycraft; children, Michele (Scott) McDermott Fisher, Crystal (Willis) Scott and Melissa (Anson) Lowery; step-children, Stacy (Jared) Smith and Mark Norton; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Hattie Stephenson and Carolyn Potter; brothers, Clyde (Carol) Craycraft and Eugene (Patricia) Craycraft; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alta, Marrieta, Rebecca, Christine, and Kathy; brothers, James, Ralph, Charles, and Paul; and grandsons, Ronnie and Myles. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Bill's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Phil Grear presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may ba shared at



