Craycraft, Rocky

Rocky Allen Craycraft, 71, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Bud Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Full obituary may be seen and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com