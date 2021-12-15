CRAYCRAFT, Denise



65, of Springfield, Ohio, was born October 28, 1956, to the late Mr. and Mrs. John T.



Hogan; and became an angel on December 11, 2021. Denise is survived by her daughter Tara (Anthony Moore) Craycraft, and her son Josh (Dawn) Craycraft. In addition to her children, Denise leaves behind four grandchildren



Avery, Cadence, and Tobias Craycraft along with Treyvaughn Whitaker. Denise also has three great-grandchildren Chase Paul Craycraft, Amira



Whitaker, and bonus great-grandson Oliver Allen. Brothers and sisters left behind include; Charlie, Tim, Tom, Tee Ann, Helen and Peggy. She is preceded in death by her husband Jake Craycraft and grandson whom she helped raise Aaren Craycraft. Denise was employed at Triad Products in Springfield, Ohio as a seamstress for many years. She then went on to work for Eby-Brown, where she later retired. During her employment and adult life Denise met many people she would consider her friends, but two became her sisters Lil Hansgen-Cave and the late Joan Mills. Before becoming ill, Denise enjoyed playing bingo and cooking; she will forever be remembered for her delicious homemade pizza and pizza rolls. For those who knew Denise, knew she had a special love for her husband and grandson Aaren, whom were both called home earlier this year. She tried to go on with life without them, but her broken heart would not allow her to. Although she will be missed dearly, may we find comfort in knowing she has rested into eternal life with those whom she held most dearly to her heart. Family will receive friends Friday,



December 17, 2021, from 1-3 pm with services at 3:00 PM in the Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High Street Springfield, Ohio 45505. A gathering following the services will be held at the American Legion Post 6 1913 E. Pleasant Street Springfield, OH 45505. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has prayed, called, and sent condolences; each one of your kind words and gestures has provided them with the comfort they need to move forward during this difficult time. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffdunbar.com



