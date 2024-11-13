Crawshaw, James R.



Age 95 of Trotwood, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born in New Philadelphia OH on December 15, 1928 to his parents, Theodore and Clara (Clum) Crawshaw. He was a 1954 engineering graduate of Ohio State University, and worked as an electrical engineer for 33 years designing motors including four patents. He was a Korean war veteran, an avid genealogist, and a Scout leader for 50+ years mentoring young men with 35 achieving Eagle including his three sons. Over the years he led boy scouts on over 200 monthly campouts including seven trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and a 77 mile trek on the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. He was a longtime member of Trotwood United Church of Christ, and later of Trinity Church of New Lebanon.



He is survived by his three sons Timothy (Teena) of Martinsville VA, Dennis (Lenka) of Mason OH, and Michael (Cheri) of Fort Wayne IN; grandchildren Elisha Walters, Jeremiah Crawshaw, Eduardo Lara, Jordan, Matthew, Michael, and Laura Crawshaw; great-grandchildren Alora Walters, Bradly Crawshaw, and Joaquin and Jordi Lara.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Cora (Shaffette) Crawshaw, and his sisters Donna McGinnis and Jane Ricketts.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 am, with funeral to follow afterwards, on Saturday November 16th at Trinity Church of New Lebanon, 1830 W. Main St., New Lebanon OH.



A graveside committal service with military honors will begin at 9:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miami Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



