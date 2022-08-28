CRAVEN, Jr., John C.



John C. Craven Jr., age 74, of Springfield, passed away at his residence and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25th, 2022. He was born on February 3rd, 1948, son of the late John C. Sr. and Eileen (Murray) Craven.



John is lovingly remembered by his wife, Debbie (Castle) Craven; his children, Jennifer, John (Amanda), Michael (Jenny) and Robert (Denise) Craven; his grandchildren whom he adored, Isla Ostara, Cameron Michael, Ruby Grace and Shelby Lynn; his brother Mike and his sister Mary (John) McIntyre, along with countless other family members and friends.



John was born in Queens, New York, and was raised in Nassau County, New York, and lived there until joining the Navy. After his service in the US military, he served as a police officer in Union City, New Jersey, and later moved to Ohio to work as a State Trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He then began his bail-bond business that he owned and operated for over 40 years, where he helped countless people and befriended almost every person in the city of Springfield.



John met the love of his life, Debbie in 1981 in Springfield, Ohio, and were happily married for 37 years, often calling her his "Beautiful Bride."



Those who knew John would say he was a genuine, compassionate man. He helped people, loved fiercely, and had so many familiar and candid characteristics that made him who he was. His loss has created a hole that can never be filled, and he will be missed forever.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00am in the St. John's Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave, Springfield, Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. John will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



