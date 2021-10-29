CRAPYOU, Ronald Lee "Ron"



Ronald Lee "Ron" Crapyou, a man of deep faith, age 74, of Kettering, went home to the Lord on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Ron was born on March 26th, 1947, to Clara Crapyou (Menix) and Ronald Crapyou.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Marshall Road First Church of God (4400 Marshall Rd., Kettering, OH 45429) on Friday, October 29th, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Life Celebration



service will be held on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, at 10:00am at Marshall Road First Church of God, with



procession and military honors to follow immediately to



Calvary Cemetery for burial.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Donate Life Ohio (246 N High St., Columbus, OH 43215) and the



Kidney Foundation of Ohio (2800 Corporate Exchange Dr.,



Columbus, OH 43231). You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture of Ron at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

