CRAPO, Clifford Alan



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1936, in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Daniel and Louise (Potter) Crapo. Clifford married his wife of almost 66 years, Wanda (Campbell) Crapo on January 20, 1956. He was an electrician for 33 years, and then worked for the City of Hamilton for 10 years, until his retirement in 1998. Clifford is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughters, Cindy Thomas and Debbie (Bob) Lambert; grandchildren, Brandon Thomas and Lindsey (Zack) Russell; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kaycee, Hunter, Maddox, Allie, and Aurora; and nieces, Connie Arnold and Kim Geckler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Marshall, Daniel, Karen, and Carole. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Clifford's name to either the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

