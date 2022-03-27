CRANE, John Richard "Jack"



John Richard "Jack" Crane, 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Jack was born in Dayton on



July 16, 1927, to Ethan and Isadora Crane. After graduating from Waynesville High School, he served in the Navy during World War II. He went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1949 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He worked as a technical writer for Dayton Tech Art before starting his own company, Technical Communications Co., from which he retired in 1994. Jack was a longtime member of St. George's Episcopal Church. He married Virginia Ann "Ginny" Green on April 6, 1956. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara Crosthwait and Nancy Brooks. He is survived by his wife,



Virginia, sons Douglas and Eric Crane, daughter Sue Crane, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church on Saturday, April 23rd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St.



George's Episcopal Church or Hospice of Dayton.

