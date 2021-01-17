X

CRANE, Elijah

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CRANE, Jr., Elijah B.

Age 92 was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 24, 1928. At 8:05 am Monday morning, January 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, he went home to be with the Lord. Elijah was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio. Graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1948. Member of the Dunbar High School 1948 State Championship Track Team. Inducted into the Dunbar High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Member of Prince Hall Masons Ancient Square Lodge #40 32nd Degree Mason. Retired from General Motors Delco Moraine Division. Member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he sang in the Men's Choir and Sanctuary Choir. When he was in good health, he loved to attend Men's Bible Study. Elijah is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years Virginia I. Crane; parents Elijah B. Crane, Sr., and Willie Mae Crane; four brothers Herman,

Solomon (Hazel), James, and Henry Crane; one sister Mary Crane. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Karen Crane-Jackson (Kevin); the love of his life granddaughters Kourtney and Karah Jackson; sister-in-law Dorothy Crane and brother-in-law McKinley Henry (Shirley); Goddaughter Teresa Ecton and her daughter Eryn Ecton and Veleria Wilkerson; Godson

Christopher Hunter; a host of nieces, nephews, other

relatives, and friends who he dearly loved. Private family graveside services and military honors will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.