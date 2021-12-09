CRALL, John

CRALL, Jr., John "Scott"



Age 75, of Springfield, passed away on December 5, 2021. He was born on November 4, 1946, in Springfield, son of the late Jack and Dorie Crall. Scott was a lifelong employee of the Brain Lumber Company, retiring as President. He enjoyed golf, watching sports, especially his granddaughter's sporting events and The Ohio State, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Scott loved eating out, golfing and vacationing with his friends in the "R.O.M.E.O." club. He was a member of the Springfield Elks Club for many years. Scott proudly served his country during Vietnam in the United States Army. Survivors include his daughter, Tosha (Mike) Burkhardt; three granddaughters, Mariyah, McKenna and McKenzie; brothers, Chris (Deonna) Crall and Randy (Debbie) Crall; sister, Cathy (Bob) Mounts, along with several nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Bert in 2009 and a son, Mike in 2018. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 9:30-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow at the Pleasant Hill



Cemetery. The family kindly requests that visitors to the



