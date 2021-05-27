CRAIG, Marilyn Ruth



Age 80, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Dayton. She was born on November 23, 1940, to the late John and Ruth Bolon in Dayton. She graduated from Northridge High School in 1958. She was a secretary for Northridge and Chaminade-Julienne High Schools and a 69 year member of First Baptist Church of Dayton.



She is preceded in death by her husband Roger and brother John.



Marilyn is survived by her 2 sons Gregory Craig (Amy) and Mark Craig (Merriann); 4 grandchildren (Gregory, Joseph,



Jennifer, Dayne); and 2 great-granddaughters (Hannah, Lynnae).



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11AM at First Baptist Church, 111 W. Monument St. Dayton Oh 45402.


