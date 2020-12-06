CRAIG, Donald

CRAIG, Jr.,



Rev. Donald W.



(77) died December 4, 2020. A native of Springfield, OH, Don graduated from Northeastern High School in 1960 and completed an Associate Degree at the University of Cincinnati. He worked at International Harvester in Springfield, OH, and Fort Wayne, IN, as well as heavy truck assemblies in



Oklahoma and Texas. Don proudly served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the



Vietnam War. A baptized child of God, Don confirmed his



Lutheran faith while deployed. Later in life, Don followed a call to full-time ministry completing pastoral training in 1990 then leading LC-MS congregations in Missouri and Iowa. Don is survived by Helen Margaret Boelter, his wife of nearly 52 years, and their daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren:



Justine, Jeff, Mitchell, Dean, DaShayna and DaShaun Craig-Meyer; Paige Craig; Nicole, Bill, Mari, Sophia and Finnigan



O'Connell; Faith and Andrew Rattei; his siblings Pamela (James) Niuman, Penny (Paul) Deaton and Bob (Connie) Craig; as well as sisters- and brothers-in law; nieces and nephews and loving friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Donald W. Craig, Sr. A private funeral service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, gifts are encouraged to Concordia Theological Seminary (Fort Wayne, IN) or Risen Christ Lutheran Church (Springfield, OH).

