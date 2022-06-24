CRAFT, Mark A.



Age 53, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 21, 2022.



Mark had the kindest heart and never knew a stranger. He had a love for riding motorcycles and fixing anything with a motor. He loved to sing karaoke, boat at Lake St. Mary's, watch funny movies and



reenact every line. He loved to make fun of himself and would do anything to make people laugh and smile. Mark loved



animals and anything with a heartbeat. He loved his family and friends immensely. He never could get through the devastation of losing his parents.



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jack Craft and his mother, Donna McDonald; grandparents, Robert and Pauline Bowman and Richard and Martha Muth.



He is survived by his son, Josh (Alivia) Craft; sisters, Lisa Craft and Vicki (Mark) Lucas; granddaughter, Ava Craft; his pops, Jim McDonald; step-mom, Vicki Craft; nephew, Stevie (Marlin) Brock; step-sisters, Kelly Williams and Maria Warren and a host of many lifelong friends.



Family will receive guests from 9-11 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at



Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association, in Mark's memory.



To share a memory of Mark or leave his family a special message please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

