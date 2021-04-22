CRAFT, Joan Marie
Joan Marie Craft, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19th, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton
surrounded by her loving family.
You are invited to Joan's life celebration services beginning with a visitation from 9:30-11:00am, Saturday, April 24th, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, continuing with funeral services at 11:00am, and concluding with burial at David's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420
https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/) or Fairhaven Church (637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45440
https://fairhaven.church/give/). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story about Joan at
www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Funeral Home Information
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH
45305
https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral