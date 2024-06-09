Crabtree, Nancy L.



Nancy L. Crabtree, 95, of Springfield, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Clark Memorial Home, Springfield. She was born September 5, 1928, in Medway, the daughter of the late Paul and Clara Williams. Nancy graduated from Olive Branch High School, Class of 1947. She was a past member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of New Carlisle and Faith in Christ Lutheran Church of Springfield. She currently attended Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church of Springfield. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Crabtree; sister Doris Mullens Birdsall; and brother Thomas Williams. She is survived by her children Beth Ann (Thomas) Brown and Michael (Carrie) Crabtree; grandchildren Jordan Brown, Jacob (Sarah) Brown and Tucker Crabtree; sister-in-law Joan Williams; sweet dog Lily; numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy's family would like to thank all the staff at Clark Memorial Home for their loving care and for the care given by Ohio's Hospice. Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2024, from 12-1pm with the funeral to honor Nancy beginning at 1:00pm at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45503. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Clark Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





