COZAD, Terry Allen



Terry Allen Cozad, age 73, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.



Terry was born in Crestline, Ohio, on January 10, 1948, to the late Glenn and Rosella (Mathias) Cozad. He attended Crestline High School where he graduated top of his class in 1966.



Continuing his education, Terry earned a bachelor's degree in Education from The Ohio State University and a master's



degree in Corrections from Xavier University.



Terry worked for many years at the London, Ohio, Prison where he taught auto-mechanics. In his free time, Terry



enjoyed photography and woodworking. He enjoyed cruising around Ohio on his vintage Harley and BMW motorcycles.



Terry met the love of his life, Patricia L. Klaus at a Catholic Alumni meeting in Columbus. The two were wed September 15, 1984. Together Terry and Pat enjoyed working on their gardens and vacationing. Terry and Pat attended St. Bernard Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio, and St. Mary of The Woods in Russells Point. Terry often taught Sunday School Classes and was a weekly lector.



Terry will be missed by his wife, Patricia and brother, Joe (Nancy) Cozad of Crestline, Ohio.



In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Cozad.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center St., Marion) on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 10 until 11 am. An 11am Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church Marion (251 N. Main Street, Marion) with Father Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marion.



Donations may be made in Terry's honor to The American Red Cross to support blood donations.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Terry's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

