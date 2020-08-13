COYLE, Thomas W. "Tom" Age 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 10th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred "Sheik" Coyle and Eleanor Degaetano Coyle. He is survived by his children, Ted (Julie) Coyle, Andrew (Amy) Coyle, Pam (Brad) Beasore, Betsy (Mark) Borling; grandchildren Samantha, Hank, and Audrey Beasore, Alyssa and Abigail Coyle, and Sarah Gail Borling. Tom grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University. He was a member of the musical group, the Campus Owls. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959. Tom worked as the distribution sales manager for Globe Motor Industries for 37 years. Tom was an avid bridge player and was a Diamond Life Master. He served as a Board member of the Miami Valley Bridge Association and was club manager of the Bridge Center since 2007 to the time of his passing. Tom enthusiastically enjoyed horse racing and spent his summers in Saratoga Springs, New York for over 30 years. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14th, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a brief remembrance at 6:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Masks are required due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association (alz.org) or Miami Valley Bridge Club, 4559 Marshall Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

