Coyle, James H



Coyle, James H., age 73 of Centerville, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Mimi; daughter and son-in-law, Hayley Coyle (Vince) Evans; sister, Suzanne Berbert; and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Harper, and Henry Evans.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 11, at the same location. A celebration of life will follow on Friday at NCR Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



James Coyle touched the lives of many with his kind spirit and unwavering love. May he rest in eternal peace, forever surrounded by the love he shared with the world.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com