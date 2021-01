COYLE, Glenn



Glenn Coyle passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, in his home on Saturday, January 9, 2021. He joins his wife Lois Brakeall Coyle, and is survived by daughters Kathleen Marie Coyle and Patricia Lynne Tennes, granddaughters Haley Nicole Tennes and Rachel Logan Tennes, as well as many siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who love him fiercely and will miss him dearly. Love you more, Pop.