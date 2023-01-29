COYLE, Barbara A.



Age 92, died peacefully January 8, 2023, at Fairmont of Washington Twp. (formerly Brighton Gardens). Barbara was born June 12, 1930, to Thomas and Cassie Friar in the small town of Grimes, Iowa, where she grew up helping in her father's grocery store. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Burton, Shirley and T. Murray; her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Coyle; her son-in-law, Robert Dudick; a special niece, Judith Hank and a special nephew, Gary Friar. Barbara is survived by her children, Thomas (Pamela), Patricia Dudick and John (Rebecca); grandchildren, Travis, Sarah (Derek) Scott, Daniel and Emma Grace; two great-grandchildren, Isobel and Landon Scott; other family and friends; and the last of many beloved cats she and Tom shared over the years, Skippy. Barb was retired from the Kettering Board of Education. She and Tom enjoyed travel, the area bike paths, morning coffee on the patio watching the birds (weather permitting) and time spent with family. Music was always a part of her life; she played the piano at home and sang with several choral groups in the area. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 5, at 1:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Special thanks to Tracey and the staff of Day City Hospice; also the staff at Fairmont of Washington Twp. and the many caregivers and therapists who supported Barb over the past five years as she dealt with the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Twp., Ohio 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-funeral.com for the Coyle family.

