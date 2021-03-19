COX, Shirelle



Age 57, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

